PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Down 4.3%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 17,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

