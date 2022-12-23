Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 1,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,528.51% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $374,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.