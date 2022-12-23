Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.61-$1.64 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,531,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,408,000 after purchasing an additional 244,670 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

