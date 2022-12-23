PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 10.7% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. 77,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,663,981. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

