Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.46.

PAYX stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

