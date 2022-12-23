Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.35. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 6,168,879 shares.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 480.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

