Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,674 shares of company stock worth $350,262. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

