Parke Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

PKBK opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,674 shares of company stock worth $350,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

