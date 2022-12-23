Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $13,432.50 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Adam Woodrow sold 6,750 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $13,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Adam Woodrow sold 3,820 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $7,563.60.

On Friday, October 28th, Adam Woodrow sold 4,563 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,833.61.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 370,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,362. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

