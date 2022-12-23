Paradiem LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $213.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.