Paradiem LLC Sells 78 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $823.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $818.16 and a 200-day moving average of $730.84.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

