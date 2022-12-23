Paradiem LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.