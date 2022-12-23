Paradiem LLC Purchases 818 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for 1.3% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.01 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

