Paradiem LLC Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

