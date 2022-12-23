Paradiem LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.