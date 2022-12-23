Paradiem LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.