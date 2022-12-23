Paradiem LLC Buys Shares of 3,631 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $733.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

