Paradiem LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

