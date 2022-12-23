Paradiem LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

