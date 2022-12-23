Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $216.22

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.22 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.60). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.60), with a volume of 1,850 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.39. The company has a market cap of £94.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,662.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Palace Capital news, insider Matthew Simpson bought 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($24,285.18).

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

