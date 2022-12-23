Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.44. 4,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,932. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

