Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $44.07 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7,158.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Mosaic worth $44,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,089,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

MOS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 19,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.