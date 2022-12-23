Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $23.44 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of GDS worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

GDS Price Performance

About GDS

Shares of GDS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. 6,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.