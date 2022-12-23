Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $141.18 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Valero Energy worth $141,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE VLO traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. 26,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

