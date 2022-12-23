Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $134.72 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $134,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.93. 19,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $237.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.12 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

