Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $103.61 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of CF Industries worth $103,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CF Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.85. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

