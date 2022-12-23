Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 417,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $113.35. 22,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,031. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

