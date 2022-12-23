Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dropbox worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 670,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,028. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DBX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 35,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,752. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

