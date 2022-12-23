Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Marathon Petroleum worth $149,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

