Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,833 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,448 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,689. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

