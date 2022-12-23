Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 125,762 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $58,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

WLK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

