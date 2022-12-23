Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,164,817 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Marathon Oil worth $85,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,351. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

MRO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 122,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,077,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

