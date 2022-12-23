Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. 2,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.