Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158,847.90

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Oxen has a market cap of $10.84 million and $158,847.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00394409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00867526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00603827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00264942 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,199,959 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

