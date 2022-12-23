Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

