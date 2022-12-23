Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 106,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Stock Up 8.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$21.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V)
Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.
See Also
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.