Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.19 and last traded at 7.19. 38,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 18,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on the stock.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 6.53.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.