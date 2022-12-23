Orchid Price Tops $0.0715 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014314 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00227752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07046529 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,470,607.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.