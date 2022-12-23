Ontology Market Cap Reaches $143.61 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $143.61 million and $6.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.62 or 0.07248537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

