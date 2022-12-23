One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.