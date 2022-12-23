One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

