One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 84,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

