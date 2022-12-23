One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,755 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

GDXJ opened at $35.74 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

