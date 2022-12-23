One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 113,897 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 220,507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

