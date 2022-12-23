Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 50,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 84,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Oncology Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile
Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.
