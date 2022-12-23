OMG Network Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $142.99 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.