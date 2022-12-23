Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.61) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the year. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

