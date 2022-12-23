Old Second Bancorp’s (OSBC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.37 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

