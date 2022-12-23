Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.09). 106,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.25 ($2.08).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.09. The company has a market capitalization of £185.59 million and a PE ratio of 716.67.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £5,080.90 ($6,172.13). Also, insider Richard King bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($4,088.92). Insiders have purchased 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,740 in the last ninety days.

