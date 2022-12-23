NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,057 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $39,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.60. 15,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

